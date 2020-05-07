Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Summer Special Olympics in Missouri will now be held virtually

Organizers say it will include opportunities for athletes to compete in a variety of events from their own homes.

Posted: May 7, 2020 9:31 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Special Olympics Missouri organizers say this year's summer games will now be virtual.

Organizers say it will include opportunities for athletes to compete in a variety of events from their own homes.

From May 16 through May 18, the athletes will compete in their events. They will then turn in their scores and results will be announced via Facebook live on June 6.

Nine events that aren't on the usual Special Olympics list will be held including basketball speed dribbling, wall sits, and volleyball sets and bumps among others. 

A virtual Opening Ceremony will be held on Facebook live on Friday, June 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories