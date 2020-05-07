Summer Special Olympics in Missouri will now be held virtually

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Special Olympics Missouri organizers say this year's summer games will now be virtual.
Organizers say it will include opportunities for athletes to compete in a variety of events from their own homes.
From May 16 through May 18, the athletes will compete in their events. They will then turn in their scores and results will be announced via Facebook live on June 6.
Nine events that aren't on the usual Special Olympics list will be held including basketball speed dribbling, wall sits, and volleyball sets and bumps among others.
A virtual Opening Ceremony will be held on Facebook live on Friday, June 5.
