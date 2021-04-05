Summer camps are returning to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After COVID-19 cancelled many summer camps last year, camp officials are working toward bringing kids back to camps this year.

"We haven't seen the kids in almost a year," said Camp Director of the Royal Family Kids Camp, Tyson Huff-Garza.

"We are well prepared for camp this summer with all of our safety practices and partnerships in place to have a wonderful camp season," said Scout Executive for the Pony Express Council Boy Scouts, Alan Franks.

With the Boy Scouts of America in St. Joseph planning on holding their annual summer camps.

"We're working very closely with the County Health Department Center for Disease Control on our plans and procedures," said Franks.

Camp Geiger will welcome a near 1,300 scouts this summer, but safety precautions will be in place for those attending.

"We will do daily temperature checks with the scouts, we will do daily symptom checks with the scouts each day before they start their programs and then walk around and do their activities around the camp," said Franks.

The Royal Family Kids Camp who is holding their camp this year after missing last year, say their camp is needed because it gives kids the support they need and it's a time to have fun.

"Physical presence has been proven to be a safety measure and something that give kids hope and I think that, just being positive and upbeat and having fun, the cool thing about camp is we're all kids, we all have a blast and the kids love that," said Huff-Garza.

But the camp will take safety procedures as well, including nurses who will take temperatures before each meal, and instead of having their normal 40 kids and 20 counselors there will be 24 kids and 12 counselors.

"It's more COVID related we just wanna be able to maintain social distance as best we can, we will be able to break them up into 3 groups of 8 for activities," said Huff-Garza.

Those who are unable to be counselors will be used in other ways this year.

"So some of them won't be able to be bigs this year, so we've created a sanitation team so they can still be apart of camp, but they're going to be in charge of sanitizing almost every surface that we're near, especially indoors," said Huff-Garza.

There will be changes to camp this year, but it's all about getting kids back together and creating some of their favorite summer memories.