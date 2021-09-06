Clear
Summer golf season comes to an end

Members participated in the annual Labor Day Golf Tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club and reflect on the first summer season under new Country Club owner Steven Craig.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A full slate of teems teed off at the St. Joseph Country Club for the annual Labor Day Golf Tournament.

The Labor Day tournament marks the end of the summer season for the Country Club. Roughly 80 golfers competed to finish up the season. 

Local Mid-Amateur golfer Brad Nurski was one of the competitors in the tournament. Nurski said he enjoys competing in the Labor Day Tournament, getting the opportunity to play with his friends in a more relaxed setting and see the progress that the new ownership of the St. Joseph Country Club is making.

"The golf course has done well. They had a really good turnout for the invitational up here," said Nurski. "The golf course is doing great with the new ownership and the new superintendent is doing a fabulous job. We're very fortunate to have Mr. Craig take care of the golf course up here and really he's trying to turn the corner and things are really progressing nicely and it's going to be an unbelievable place in the next two or three years."

Steven Craig took over in the fall of 2020. Nurski comments that membership has increased greatly in the short amount of time under new ownership.

"We've gotten some more members just because of Mr. Craig and the way he's doing things around here. The food and beverage side is better, the pool is better, just all in all the golf course in general is way better," added Nurski.

Labor Day marks the last day of the pool. The pool will go under construction during the off-season before re-opening in the spring.

The driving range is under construction as well.

It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
