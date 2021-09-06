Summer golf season comes to an end

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A full slate of teems teed off at the St. Joseph Country Club for the annual Labor Day Golf Tournament.

The Labor Day tournament marks the end of the summer season for the Country Club. Roughly 80 golfers competed to finish up the season.

Local Mid-Amateur golfer Brad Nurski was one of the competitors in the tournament. Nurski said he enjoys competing in the Labor Day Tournament, getting the opportunity to play with his friends in a more relaxed setting and see the progress that the new ownership of the St. Joseph Country Club is making.

"The golf course has done well. They had a really good turnout for the invitational up here," said Nurski. "The golf course is doing great with the new ownership and the new superintendent is doing a fabulous job. We're very fortunate to have Mr. Craig take care of the golf course up here and really he's trying to turn the corner and things are really progressing nicely and it's going to be an unbelievable place in the next two or three years."

Steven Craig took over in the fall of 2020. Nurski comments that membership has increased greatly in the short amount of time under new ownership.

"We've gotten some more members just because of Mr. Craig and the way he's doing things around here. The food and beverage side is better, the pool is better, just all in all the golf course in general is way better," added Nurski.

Labor Day marks the last day of the pool. The pool will go under construction during the off-season before re-opening in the spring.

The driving range is under construction as well.