Summer school enrollment increases for St. Joseph School District

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District said the number of students enrolled in summer school for 2019 has increased since last year.

The district gave credit for the increase to their new summer school provider, Catapult Learning. They said 1,300 more students have signed up for summer classes compared to 2018.

"With Catapult Learning there are some new enrichment courses and some new opportunities for students," Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, said.

The new program provides incentives for the students based on academic achievements, good behavior and good or perfect attendance.

"There are opportunities for them to earn attendance incentives through the form of gift cards," Williams said.

The students receive a free bag after enrolling and may be eligible to win free grand prizes.

"We're really excited about how that has drummed up interest in summer school for our family and students," Williams said.

However, it's not only students earning more benefits through Catapult Learning, but the teachers too.

"Teachers have the opportunity to receive materials from Catapult Learning that they can then use in their classroom for summer school," Michele Norman, director of elementary, said.

Summer classes begin May 24 and run through June 27. For more information, check out the St. Joseph School District's website.