Summer swim teams return to competition

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Rec Swim Team is splashing back into the water this summer with their first swim meet on Wednesday night.

The team took a year hiatus from competition due to COVID-19 last summer but were able to participate and work on technique and give the children something to participate in while everything was canceled.

The return of competition in 2021 brings excitement to Head Swim Coach Jenny Denney and her team of swimmers.

"Oh, it feels great! We are so excited," said Denney. The swimmers are thrilled, they are ready to race, and it's going to be a fun year."

140 swimmers ages three to eighteen are participating on the team this summer, ready to compete in their first meet back.

"I'm super excited to compete. We have our first meet today," said Reece Gould. "I'm not as nervous because I'm just ready to get to compete again because I missed that last year. I'm just ready," added Molly Rodriguez.

Gould and Rodriguez both swam last year with the team during the pandemic, including their teammate Andrew Byrd, who was happy to have that opportunity.

"It felt good because you know that like your team is still there. So, they're not disbanded or anything, so there's still hope for the future," said Byrd. Head Coach Jenny Denney added "we were very fortunate. We worked really hard and we were able to have a swim team last year but not competitions. All of the meets were canceled. We had a lot of time working on technique and the little things and also just having some fun because last year was really rough with the COVID, so it was nice to be able to have that time to have fun."

Maryville will travel to the Savannah Aquatic Center to face Savannah on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. for the first meet of the season.