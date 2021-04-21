Summer tourism picks back up in St. Joseph with returning festivals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A sense of normalcy will return to St. Joseph this summer as the city welcomes back popular events.

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world, it crushed the tourism industry including St. Joseph. City leaders were erasing annual events from their calendar that typically attract visitors from across the country.

"It was really sad because last year at this time, all I was doing was deleting events off of our calendar that we would normally be having," said Beth Conway who works at St. Joseph's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While many cities are still erasing events for a second time, St. Joe is finally penciling in some of their favorite events for the Summer that they missed in 2020.

Events like the Sounds of Summer concerts at the downtown Felix Street Square is making a comeback, along with the Celtic Street Fair, Aleswest Festival and shows at the Missouri Theatre. The biggest event in St. Joseph is also making a return the first weekend of May, the Sound of Speed Airshow.

"In 2021, we're going to be the first military airshow in the nation," said Captain Owen Compton who is the Airshow Director.

Thousands are expected to attend, but covid still remains a factor in planning for the Airshow. Event leaders say it is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased online to attend.

"We're doing the best that we can to adapt on a day-to-day basis to make this something the public can really enjoy while remaining safe," said Captain Compton.

Local restaurants and businesses are joining in on the fun as well. One local restaurant manager said she is excited to gain back the business that they lost last summer due to the cancellation of summer events.

"At one time we were actually closed and did to-go orders only so, there wasn't alot of events going on last year," said Fredrick Inn and Steakhouse Manager Trinity Head. "So this year, with events going on and us being fully open, we expect to see a normal, great summer."

Staff at the Visitors Bureau say the calendar will not be 100% full unlike summers prior to the pandemic, but they are happy to see some sense of normalcy returning and welcoming in traveling visitors.

"I'm sure there will be more popping up as the year progresses and people feel a little bit more comfortable," said Beth Conway. "But for the most part we've been seen most events that are coming back are going to be outside."

To view the full calendar of upcoming events happening around St. Joseph, click here.