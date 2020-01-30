Steve's Niners fandom started when he was four when his dad bought him two posters for him and his brother while Bethany's love for the Chiefs really came to be be after a trip to Arrowhead.
Related Content
- Super Bowl divides family's fandom, while bringing them together
- How to watch the Super Bowl and actually keep up
- Rally House prepping for potential Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV
- Chiefs Kingdom celebrates as team heads to the Super Bowl
- Savannah teen battling cancer receives funds for Super Bowl trip
- St. Joseph company makes key Super Bowl snack ingredient
- Savannah teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets
- Super Science Saturday brings in record breaking crowd
- Inaugural Puppy Bowl helps bring donations to shelter
Scroll for more content...