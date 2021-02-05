Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, but health officials encourage smaller parties this year

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Normally one of the biggest days for get together's of the year might look a little different.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, but Health Officials are encouraging fans to have smaller watch parties this year.

"We don't want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader," said St. Joseph Health Department, Nancy King

Health officials say you can still have fun, but to think of it as a smaller scale, keeping parties to small gatherings and preferably with just those living in their household. While also obeying COVID protocols.

"Don't let your guard down. I know its a very exciting time, everyone really gets into some football, yelling, screaming and all, but we really need to try to keep those gatherings small this year," said King.

Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke with the University of Kansas Health System on Thursday. He says that another alternative for large parties, is video calling.

"If you wanna have one in zoom, and join others across the world, or across the country or your families. Then try and do that, but you still have to follow the rules," said Holthus.

Holthus and officials are on the same page of not wanting another COVID outbreak.

"Can't have that happen because of Super Bowl Parties," said Holthus.

Stores are still gearing up with Super Bowl party supplies, but health officials say that if you ar going to a party to not lose focus that COVID is still out there.

"Social distance, wear masks, if you're going to be around people outside of your household, as well as maintain social distancing," said King.

The parties might have changed this year, but watching the big game on the TV hasn't.