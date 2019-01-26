Super Science Saturday brings in record breaking crowd

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A record 1,700 kids and parents attended this year's Super Science Saturday event at Missouri Western State University.

Attendees got the chance to learn and have fun with science and math on Saturday. The day included various hands-on activities and experiments ranging from being close to a snake or seeing how electricity works.

With the demand for more people going into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers increasing, organizers say that it's never too early to expose its wonders to the next generation.

"Get the answers to those questions. Why the sky is blue? Why does the baking soda fizz when I add it to vinegar? Things like that," Deborah Jeffries, a chemistry professor at MWSU said. "This gives them that opportunity to start on those steps that will lead them to a STEM career."

Families also got a weather science lesson from our very KQ2 meteorologists. Mike, Vanessa and Colton showed kids how they present their forecasts and explained how thunder and tornadoes form.