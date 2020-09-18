Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Clear
Ginsburg had been a part of the high court since being appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 6:53 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the court announced. She was 87.

Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court's liberal wing consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

The vacancy gives Trump the opportunity to further solidify the conservative majority on the court and fill the seat of a woman who broke through the glass ceiling at a time when few women attended law school with a different justice who could steer the court to the right on social issues.

Despite the upcoming election, the president has said he would move swiftly to fill an open Supreme Court seat should one become vacated.

