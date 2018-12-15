Surprise honor for serviceman at Ft. Leavenworth ceremony

(FT. LEAVENWORTH, Kan) Wreaths are a common a sight during the holidays, but at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery Saturday, wreaths held a special meaning.

Many gathered to place wreaths on the graves of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

"It’s amazing, it’s a heart’s work." Diana Pitts, coordinator, Wreaths Across America. "Its to honor each one and every one and thank them for their service."

A ceremony honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Wreaths representing every branch of military service, as well as ones honoring prisoners of war, those missing in action, and those who’ve died by suicide were displayed.

"We recognize the sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms." Charles Hagemeister, Medal of Honor recipient.

At the ceremony, one of the wreath presenters was stopped for a special honor.

Glenn Dyer received a gold star for his brother’s service, both men served in the Vietnam war.

Dyer who worked with a medevac unit unknowingly recovered his own brother’s body during the war,

"I have honored my mother and father as gold star parents," Dyer said. "but, I had never received anything like this myself."

The moment made possible by Dyer's wife and organizers of the ceremony.

"It was a complete surprise to him the whole time, which is not an easy task to keep from him," Pitts said.

Dyer’s gold star was given to him by Hagemeister.

"To have it presented by a metal of honor winner was very humbling," Dyer said.

"The recognition of the people who have lost kin, brother, sisters in service to their country is very important," Hagemeister said.

No matter what level of service, the main goal for organizers is the understanding by everyone that freedom is not free.

"We have the right to use our freedoms in some of the ways that I agree or disagree with," Pitts said. "We have those freedoms because of the people that lay within these cemeteries."