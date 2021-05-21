Surprise storm leaves damage in St. Joseph neighborhood Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A sudden storm hit a small area of St. Joseph near Grand Ave. and Corby Pkwy. Thursday afternoon around 5.

“There are literally trees down everywhere in this two block radius,” Lucky Tovey, a nearby resident said.

“It looked like a tornado came through,” Cynthia Kennedy, another nearby resident, said.

The storm damage was limited to the immediate area, but the extent was serious.

The surprise storm also knocked down tree limbs and fences leaving plenty to clean up.

No one was hurt.