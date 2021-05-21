Clear
Surprise storm leaves damage in St. Joseph neighborhood Thursday

The storm moves in around 5 p.m., and damaged homes and at least one car. No one was hurt.

Posted: May 21, 2021 12:16 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A sudden storm hit a small area of St. Joseph near Grand Ave. and Corby Pkwy. Thursday afternoon around 5.

“There are literally trees down everywhere in this two block radius,” Lucky Tovey, a nearby resident said.

“It looked like a tornado came through,” Cynthia Kennedy, another nearby resident, said.

The storm damage was limited to the immediate area, but the extent was serious.

The surprise storm also knocked down tree limbs and fences leaving plenty to clean up.

No one was hurt.

A few areas of rain are moving through the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. We will see a bit of a lull in precipitation in the late morning hours before shower and thunderstorm chances pick up during afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain around average today with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger through the day on Friday with skies gradually clearing through the evening hours. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with minimal rain chances. An isolated showers or two cannot be ruled out Saturday evening. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
