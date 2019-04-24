Clear

Survey shows 67 homes, 12 businesses damaged by flood in Buchanan County and St. Joseph

Officials inspected damage in St. Joseph, Lewis and Clark Village and Winthrop.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A survey shows 67 homes and 12 businesses were damaged by March floodwaters in Buchanan County and St. Joseph.

Buchanan County Emergency Management officials said Wednesday assessments show 3 homes have little damage, 21 have minor damage, 39 have major damage and four homes were destroyed.

Of the 12 businesses, six had minor damage and six had major damage.

Most of the homes affected did not have a basement and took on between 3-8 feet of water.

Officials inspected damage in St. Joseph, Lewis and Clark Village and Winthrop during March 14-22.

