(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a fatal shooting late last month, a suspect has been arrested and charged in the case.

27-year-old Myia Weston has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to a probable cause statement, a witness observed Weston getting into an argument with 25-year-old Jabin Bullock before pulling out a gun from her vehicle and shooting him in the chest.

Bullock was later pronounced dead.