Suspect arrested in K-9's shooting death also charged in mother's beating

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police said Thursday that a suspect arrested in a K-9 officer's shooting death has also been charged with attacking his mother.

Buchanan County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Valdez McDonald with third-degree domestic assault.

McDonald is accused of beating his mother at a home on the 5100 block of South 2nd Street on Tuesday. McDonald is accused of smashing his mother's head against a wall and hitting her in the back of a head with a 2x4, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement also accuses McDonald of choking and pointing an AR-15 rifle at her.

According to court records, McDonald's address is listed as 5108 Barbara Street, the same house where a K-9 officer was shot and killed while officers were executing a domestic abuse search warrant Wednesday night.

Police said officers with the Special Response Team were called out to the 5108 Barbara Street around 10:30 p.m. to execute a search warrant on domestic abuse. When officers attempted to breach the back door, the suspect ran out another door of the house and shot and killed K-9 Officer Max during his escape.

"During the course of trying to negotiate the subject out of the home he fled out of the back of the house armed and shortly thereafter the suspect fired at our K-9 Max striking him. Max was transported for emergency medical treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his wounds," said St. Joseph Police Department Commander David Hart.

Police said charges are pending against McDonald in the shooting death of K-9 Max.

Max was a 2-year member of the force and served on the Special Response Team assisting in calls to help apprehend dangerous felons. He was partnered with Officer Lucas Winder.

"It's hard anytime we lose a K-9," said Commander Hart. "Max was a great dog and did a lot of really good work in this community. His loss will not only be felt by us, but the community. He did exactly what he as supposed to do and because of his sacrifice all of the officers went home at the end of the night."