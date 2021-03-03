Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested in deadly midtown shooting charged with murder Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect arrested in deadly midtown shooting charged with murder

Michael Hadden was arrested by police around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday near I-29 and 169 Highway.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 2:15 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect arrested in a shooting that killed a St. Joseph woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

Michael Hadden was arrested by police around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday near I-29 and 169 Highway.

He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Minda Miller.

According to court documents, police responded to the area of 11th and Seneca around 8:00 p.m on Feb. 3. When they arrived they found Miller bleeding from the head.

A witness allegedly told police they saw Hadden shoot Miller from a vehicle. Miller was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement, Hadden and Miller had been in a relationship and were in an argument earlier in the day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 66°
Falls City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 68°
The warming trend will continue tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be much calmer today out of the east about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will make a run towards the 70s on Thursday with most areas landing in the upper 60s for highs as sunshine continues. A disturbance will pass to the south of our area on Friday bringing us a few clouds. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s on Friday before quickly warming back up for the weekend. The weekend is looking warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week looks to start off just as warm with temperatures remaining well above average in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories