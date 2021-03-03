Suspect arrested in deadly midtown shooting charged with murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect arrested in a shooting that killed a St. Joseph woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

Michael Hadden was arrested by police around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday near I-29 and 169 Highway.

He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Minda Miller.

According to court documents, police responded to the area of 11th and Seneca around 8:00 p.m on Feb. 3. When they arrived they found Miller bleeding from the head.

A witness allegedly told police they saw Hadden shoot Miller from a vehicle. Miller was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement, Hadden and Miller had been in a relationship and were in an argument earlier in the day.