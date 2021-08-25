Clear
Suspect at large following overnight shooting Wednesday

SJPD responded to a home in the 400 block of Kemper St. where they found a male victim shot multiple times.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:44 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 1:45 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for a suspect following an overnight shooting Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Kemper St. around midnight to find one man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said the suspect fled the scene. 

They described the suspect as a black male in his 20's wearing all dark clothing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 238-TIPS (8477).

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
