Suspect at large following overnight shooting Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for a suspect following an overnight shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Kemper St. around midnight to find one man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said the suspect fled the scene.

They described the suspect as a black male in his 20's wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 238-TIPS (8477).