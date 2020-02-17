Suspect caught on camera swiped piece of history from Jesse James Museum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A piece of St. Joseph history is swiped from the home of one of America's most famous criminals.

Jesse James was known as an outlaw bank robber. He lived in St. Joseph for exactly 100 days before he was shot and killed on April 3, 1882.

Now it appears someone is trying to follow in his footsteps. A motto that hung on the wall of the home was stolen but this time the crime was caught on tape.

Surveillance video from the night of January 31 shows the suspect inside the home around 2:00 a.m. He reaches up and swipes the motto that reads "God Bless our Home" off the wall.

The sign is believed to be the last thing Jesse James touched. It is said Jesse James was straightening the sign when he was shot in the back of the head.

The museum's director said the sign itself isn't worth a lot of money but it holds plenty of value to collectors and the city.

"It has very little dollar value but on the other hand the fact that it was Jesse's and his wife and it was given to him as a wedding present makes it much, much more valuable," said Museum Director Gary Chilcote.

The suspect also got away with a bible given to Jesse James by his mother.

If you can help police call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.