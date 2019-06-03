Suspect charged after hitting Cameron police officer with vehicle during getaway

(CAMERON, Mo.) A suspect faces charges for a high-speed chase that began after he allegedly hit a Cameron police officer with a vehicle during a getaway attempt.
DeKalb County prosecutors on Monday charged 33-year-old Michael Clyde-David Moses, of Kansas City, with felony first-degree assault, felony armed criminal action, and felony resisting arrest.
The chase started in Cameron around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said officers responded to the Walmart in Cameron for a report of a burglary in progress when the suspect ran out of the store and got into a vehicle.
The suspect hit two parked cars and a Cameron police officer trying to escape. The officer fired several shots at the suspect before he fled the scene.
Officers from several agencies chased the suspect across Highway 36 through St. Joseph before the chase ended in Wathena, Kansas and the suspect was taken into custody.
Charges are still pending in Kansas. Moses remains in jail without bond.
