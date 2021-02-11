Suspect charged following human trafficking operation in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One suspect arrested in a human trafficking operation in St. Joseph now faces charges.

Buchanan County prosecutors charged Derek Alan Deal, 35, of Excelsior Springs, with promoting prostitution.

According to court documents, Deal allegedly drove a victim from her home in Kansas City to Love's Truck Stop on S. Leonard Road in St. Joseph to meet an individual she had been communicating with to have sex for $250.

Deal admitted to investigators that he was paid $20 to drive her to the truck stop from the individual the victim was meeting. Deal also allegedly told investigators that he had driven the victim to locations to peform sex acts for $20 in the past, according to a probable cause statement.

A human trafficking operation conducted last Friday at Love's Truck Stop and Bucky's Travel Plaza in St. Joseph led to three arrests and the rescue of six victims -- five female and one male.

A two-year-old and an infant were also resuced, according to police.

The joint operation was organized by the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.