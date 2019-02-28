Clear

Suspect charged in 2017 gas station armed robbery

Christian Banks, 25, was charged with first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was charged Thursday with the armed robbery of a gas station in 2017.

Police believe Banks and another man robbed the Quick Stop at 2607 Frederick Avenue in May 2017.

According to court documents, both men entered the store with handguns and demanded money.

They got away with approximately $725.

Banks has previous convictions for burglary, DWI and resisting arrest.

