(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect has been charged in a shooting that sent one person the hospital.
Yury Viel Alberti, 40, has been charged with felony assault.
The shooting happened last Thursday on the 6000 block of Washington Street.
Police said officers arrived on the scene to find one man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Content
- Suspect charged in Washington Street shooting
- Police investigate shooting on Washington Street
- 2 charged in S. 18th Street shooting
- Suspect charged in deadly midtown shooting
- Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting incident
- State Trooper Shoots Suspect
- Clinton Shooting Suspect had Criminal Charges in St. Joseph
- Suspect Charged in Shoot Out in Walmart Parking Lot
- Vigil held for Henry Street shooting victims
- Chiefs Send Smith to Washington
Scroll for more content...