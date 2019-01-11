Clear
Suspect charged in Washington Street shooting

Yury Viel Alberti, 40, has been charged with felony assault.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect has been charged in a shooting that sent one person the hospital.

The shooting happened last Thursday on the 6000 block of Washington Street.

Police said officers arrived on the scene to find one man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
