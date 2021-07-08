Suspect charged in deadly shooting of SJPD K9 Max

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a suspect accused in the deadly shooting of a St. Joseph police K-9.

Valdez McDonald, 24, now faces armed criminal action charges in the shooting death of K-9 Max.

McDonald allegedly shot Max while officers were serving a domestic violence search warrant at a home on the 5100 block of South 2nd St. last Tuesday.

McDonald also faces a third-degree domestic assault charge for allegedly attacking his mother.

He remains in jail without bond.