Suspect charged in fatal shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect in custody connected to a deadly weekend shooting now faces charges.

Court records show prosecutors charged 26-year-old Devin Sollars with second-degree murder.

St. Joseph police responded to a call of a shooting around 4:20 a.m. at a home on the 1800 block of N. 2nd Street on Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said 38-year-old Jeffrey Grippando was found dead inside from a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Sollars was at the home with another woman and left, but returned 30 minutes later and knocked on the back door. Grippando answered the door and there was a disturbance between him and Sollars. Sollars then allegedly shot Grippando in the chest and fled the scene.

Sollars remains in jail with no bond.