Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting incident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday is now facing charges.

Phillip Hoyt, 42, has been charged with felony possession of firearm.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Garfield yesterday evening on reports of one person threatening to kill another. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they ordered the suspect to stop.

Police said officers shot Hoyt when he appeared to pull out a gun.

Hoyt was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police officer involved in the shooting has not been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation.