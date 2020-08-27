Suspect charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl.

Court records show Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement, on August 9, 2020 at approximately 3:27 p.m.m officers from the St. Joseph Police Department responded to a shots fired from vehicle call at 2001 Messanie Street.

A parked silver Dodge Caliber with three occupants was struck by gunfire from a black Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates.

Officers discovered expended shell casings on the street in front of 2001 Messanie Street and the three occupants of the Dodge Caliber were struck by gunfire.

Two-year-old Raelynn Craig was struck by the gunfire and was later declared deceased at Mosaic Life-Care.

According to witness statements and video evidence obtained from the location of the shooting, the defendants drove and opened fire from the Hyundai Elantra.

A witness who had prior dealings with Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard identified him as the passenger in the Elantra and was firing gunshots into the Caliber.

Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard has one prior arrest for failure to appear in court and currently on probation for drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon.

