Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man found dead in backyard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of another man whose body was found in the backyard of a home.

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Brandon Cox with second degree murder.

The charging documents allege Cox shot and killed 28-year-old Clifford York on Sept. 10 in the backyard of a home.

Officers discovered York's body laying face down in the backyard of the home at 921 N. 13th Street.

According to a probable cause statement, Cox was living at the home when someone knocked on his bedroom window. After a verbal dispute, Cox grabbed a pistol from under his bed and shot through the window.

Witnesses placed Cox next to the victim after the shooting with blood on his hand and face.

Cox allegedly left through an alley before officer's arrived at the home.