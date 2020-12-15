Suspect charged with second degree murder in fatal shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, 21-year-old Johnnie Kyle Hollowell was charged with second degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Terry P. Smith Jr.

Police said Smith was shot at around 1 a.m Tuesday in the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway. Upon arrival officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police say there were other individuals at the scene they believed might be involved with the incident at the time of the shooting.

Hollowell remains in jail without bond.