Suspect identified in Monday night shooting in Andrew County

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Jimmie Ray Bailey, 48, has been charged in connection to a shooting just outside of Savannah on Monday.

According to court documents, deputies with the Andrew County Sheriff's Department were called out to a residence on State Route E Monday night where they saw Bailey fire a handgun.

They say the victim was shot in the backside and was in stable condition when taken to Mosaic Life Care.

When Bailey was taken into custody, deputies add he also had what they believed to be a bag of methamphetamine.