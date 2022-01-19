Clear
Suspect identified in Monday night shooting in Andrew County

Jimmie Ray Bailey, 48, has been charged in connection to a shooting just outside of Savannah on Monday.

Posted: Jan 19, 2022 10:58 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Jimmie Ray Bailey, 48, has been charged in connection to a shooting just outside of Savannah on Monday.

According to court documents, deputies with the Andrew County Sheriff's Department were called out to a residence on State Route E Monday night where they saw Bailey fire a handgun.

They say the victim was shot in the backside and was in stable condition when taken to Mosaic Life Care.

When Bailey was taken into custody, deputies add he also had what they believed to be a bag of methamphetamine.

Bitter cold wind chills are on the way for tonight with feels like temperatures dropping to 5 to 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting at 9 PM for Atchison, Nodaway, Gentry, Harrison, Worth, Mercer, and Grundy counties through noon on Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up into the teens by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up throughout the rest of the week. Sub zero wind chills will be present Friday morning, with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday as sunshine and dry weather continues.
