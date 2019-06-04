Clear

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on I-35 near Cameron

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting and crash that took place Friday on I-35 near Cameron.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Julian Santiago-Cruz of Guadalupe Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Preliminary autopsy results show he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Santiago-Cruz is believed to have shot at occupants of two vehicles traveling northbound on I-35. Troopers responded to the area and located Santiago-Cruz's vehicle and after a short pursuit the suspect fired shots at the trooper who then returned fire. Santiago-Cruz's vehicle later traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate.

