Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on I-35 near Cameron

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting and crash that took place Friday on I-35 near Cameron.
The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Julian Santiago-Cruz of Guadalupe Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Preliminary autopsy results show he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Santiago-Cruz is believed to have shot at occupants of two vehicles traveling northbound on I-35. Troopers responded to the area and located Santiago-Cruz's vehicle and after a short pursuit the suspect fired shots at the trooper who then returned fire. Santiago-Cruz's vehicle later traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related story: One dead after car crash stemming from I-35 chase, shootout with troopers
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate.
