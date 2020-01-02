Clear

Suspect in Armed Robbery and Shooting at Car Dealership Killed by Police

Police said an argument between a potential car buyer and a salesman led to a shooting at Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The shooting followed an armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty, Mo.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) The Clay County Sheriff's Department says the suspect in a shooting at an Independence car dealership and an armed robbery at a Liberty sporting goods store has died after an officer-involved shooting.

Police said an argument between a potential car buyer and a salesman led to a shooting at Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The shooting followed an armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty.

Police said a suspect walked into Academy Sports + Outdoors and stole a weapon Thursday(1/2) morning. Liberty police said they had reports that the suspect in that case loaded the stolen weapon and then walked out of the store.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of South Noland Road and East Rankin Road in Independence at 11:31 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting at a local car dealership.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled north, where the Clay County Sheriff's Department engaged with him the 19800 block of Northeast 172nd near Holt, Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff's Department said the suspect died after an officer-involved shooting with police.

Stay with KQ2 News for further updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
There is still a small chance to see a few snow flurries tomorrow as the last of this system moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the 40s through the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories