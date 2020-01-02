Suspect in Armed Robbery and Shooting at Car Dealership Killed by Police

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) The Clay County Sheriff's Department says the suspect in a shooting at an Independence car dealership and an armed robbery at a Liberty sporting goods store has died after an officer-involved shooting.

Police said an argument between a potential car buyer and a salesman led to a shooting at Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The shooting followed an armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty.

Police said a suspect walked into Academy Sports + Outdoors and stole a weapon Thursday(1/2) morning. Liberty police said they had reports that the suspect in that case loaded the stolen weapon and then walked out of the store.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of South Noland Road and East Rankin Road in Independence at 11:31 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting at a local car dealership.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled north, where the Clay County Sheriff's Department engaged with him the 19800 block of Northeast 172nd near Holt, Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff's Department said the suspect died after an officer-involved shooting with police.

