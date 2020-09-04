Suspect in Maysville murder arrested

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) The suspect authorities have been searching for in a murder investigation in Maysville has been arrested.

Brian Graham was taken into custody on Thursday by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office had been searching for him as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Casey Gabbard.

Authorities said Gabbard was shot in the chest at a home in the 1200 block of Highland Street on Aug. 27.

According to a probable cause statement, Gabbard was helping Graham move into a house when the shooting happened. Graham's ex-girlfriend allegedly told deputies she heard a loud noise outside the house. When she went outside she found Gabbard shot and Graham gone.

Graham now faces charges for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.