Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of 10-year-old Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to 10-year-old's death

The Andrew County's Sheriff's Office announced that Donald J. Tipton is in custody after being wanted for murder and child abuse.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 7:23 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 7:31 PM

(SAVANNAH, MO.) The Andrew County's Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening that Donald J. Tipton is in custody after being charged with murder in connection to the death of a 10-year-old.

Tipton faces 13 charges including first and second degree murder.

According to court records, Tipton is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

A felony complaint accuses Tipton of causing the death of the child by striking and strangling the victim on Nov. 30, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 8°
Clarinda
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 8°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 15°
Falls City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 7°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories