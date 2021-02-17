Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to 10-year-old's death

(SAVANNAH, MO.) The Andrew County's Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening that Donald J. Tipton is in custody after being charged with murder in connection to the death of a 10-year-old.

Tipton faces 13 charges including first and second degree murder.

According to court records, Tipton is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

A felony complaint accuses Tipton of causing the death of the child by striking and strangling the victim on Nov. 30, 2020.