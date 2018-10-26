Suspect in custody in possible mail bombing campaign

A suspect was taken into custody in Florida for an apparent mass mail bombing campaign that targeted top Democrats and other prominent figures across the country, officials said.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, allegedly carried out the widespread plot and triggered a nationwide manhunt, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, confirmed on Twitter Friday morning that one person is in custody.

"We can confirm one person is in custody," she tweeted, adding that the department will hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the suspect was tracked down using a mobile phone. Authorities have recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from him, the sources said.

So far, authorities have recovered 12 suspected packages in the widening investigation, with the latest targets being Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, sources said.

A package addressed to Booker was found Friday morning at or near Opa-locka in South Florida.

A package addressed to Clapper was then discovered at a United States Postal Service office in New York City, sources said. The New York City Police Department wrote on Twitter that the package was "safely removed" from the post office in midtown Manhattan.

"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise," Clapper said on CNN Friday morning. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

Clapper added that the targets of the suspected bomb threats -- who have all been critical of President Donald Trump -- won't be deterred.

"This is not going to silence the administration's critics," he said on CNN.