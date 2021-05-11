Clear
Suspect in murder of 10-year-old Andrew County boy offered plea deal

Donald Tipton faces a list of charges including first and second-degree murder.

Posted: May 11, 2021 6:22 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 6:24 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY,  Mo.) A St. Joseph man charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy has been offered a plea deal.

According to The Savannah Reporter, lawyers for 38-year-old Donald Tipton are reviewing the undisclosed offer made by Andrew County Prosecutor Steven Stevenson. 

Tipton appeared in court Tuesday for a case review hearing.

Tipton is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. 

A felony complaint accuses Tipton of causing the death of the boy by striking and strangling the child on Nov. 30, 2020.

