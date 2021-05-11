Suspect in murder of 10-year-old Andrew County boy offered plea deal

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy has been offered a plea deal.

According to The Savannah Reporter, lawyers for 38-year-old Donald Tipton are reviewing the undisclosed offer made by Andrew County Prosecutor Steven Stevenson.

Tipton appeared in court Tuesday for a case review hearing.

Tipton is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

A felony complaint accuses Tipton of causing the death of the boy by striking and strangling the child on Nov. 30, 2020.