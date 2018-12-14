Suspect involved in standoff with police faces burglary charges

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect involved in a five hour standoff with police now faces charges for burglary and armed criminal action.

Police arrested Logan Tipton, 27, after he barricaded himself inside a home on the 2800 block of Angelique Street early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the home around 6:45 a.m. to investigate a break-in when they made contact with Tipton and the standoff began.

The burglary charge stems from a break-in at a home on the 2900 block of Slyvanie Street on Oct. 31.

According to court documents, Tipton broke into the home while residents were asleep inside the house. One of the residents woke up after hearing a noise and confronted Tipton. Tipton allegedly took out a gun and told the resident, "I don't want to shoot you."

Tipton remains jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Charging documents also state that Tipton is a suspect in numerous burglaries throughout St. Joseph.