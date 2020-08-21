Suspect killed after shots fired during pursuit

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a suspect was killed after shots were fired during a pursuit late Thursday night.

Shiloh D. Smith, 35, of St. Joseph died after troopers said he fired at deputies during a chase.

Troopers said the pursuit began in Gentry County around 10:20 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a pick-up truck for traffic violations. Smith allegedly fired shots at the deputy at different times during the pursuit. The deputy returned fire but it's not known at this time if the suspect was shot.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed on Missouri 31 at Fairmont Road in DeKalb County.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.