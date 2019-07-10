Suspect rams police car, ending pursuit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A police chase ended with the suspect ramming his vehicle into a police car Wednesday evening.

Elwood Police Department attempted to pull over the suspect, but he took off from them/

Elwood Police Chief Larry Hunsaker says the chase was heading east on Highway 36 when Doniphan County Sheriff's Department deployed spike sticks in attempt to stop the suspect. According to Hunsaker the spike sticks deflated the right tire of the suspect's vehicle, but didn't stop him.

The pursuit continued over the state line. The two agencies were required to continue the pursuit because the spike sticks were deployed.

The chase ended at the Tex Mart on East Lake Boulevard. The suspect rammed the vehicle into a police a car and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken down by authorities.

Authorties say they were unaware of the children that were in the car during the pursuit. Hunsaker says they were buckled and eventually picked up by their mother.

The suspect is in custody in St. Joseph and facing assault charges. He had previous charges, but it is unknown they are what for. No name has been released.