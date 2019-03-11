Suspect sentenced to 16 years in 2016 double homicide

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A second shooter has been sentenced in the murders of two men outside a home on Safari Drive in 2016.

Luis Omar Robles-Vargas was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday in Buchahan County Court.

On July 17, 2016, officers were called to a home on the 1900 block of Safari Drive to investigate reports of gunshots involving a van. When officers arrived they found Kevin Villegas-Melendez, 22, and Raymond Gonzales-Ortiz, 25, shot dead outside the home. One victim was discovered inside the van, the other was laying nearby.

Raymond Jimenez-Bencebi, Jr. was also charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Three other suspects have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.