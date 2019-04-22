Clear

Suspect sentenced to 6 years in fatal shooting

Shawn Robertson was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:01 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Savannah man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for a fatal shooting.

Shawn Robertson was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

According to court documents, St. Joseph police received several calls about shots fired on South 18th Street on November 23.

Police arrived to find Beems dead.

Witnesses said Robertson shot Beems multiple times in his back and in the back of his head.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
After a warm start to your Monday we will see temperatures start to drop off as a cold front will move into the area. More clouds will move in tonight and a cooler day on tap tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events