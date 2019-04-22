Suspect sentenced to 6 years in fatal shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Savannah man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for a fatal shooting.

Shawn Robertson was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Logan Beems.

According to court documents, St. Joseph police received several calls about shots fired on South 18th Street on November 23.

Police arrived to find Beems dead.

Witnesses said Robertson shot Beems multiple times in his back and in the back of his head.