Clear

Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in critical condition

The name of the suspect who was shot in the officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Tuesday has not been released but the Missouri State Highway Patrol did release an update Wednesday about the suspect's condition.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The name of the suspect who was shot in the officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Tuesday has not been released but the Missouri State Highway Patrol did release an update Wednesday about the suspect's condition.

According to the highway patrol, the suspect is listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect was taken to Mosaic Life Care Tuesday after authorities fired shots at the suspect.

RELATED STORY: Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital

The highway patrol says an investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Buchanan County Prosecutor for review and consideration of formal charges.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the 70s. Late in the night, rainfall is expected to develop to the west of St. Joseph and move to the southeast. Depending on where this sets up, some places could see some heavy rainfall. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be towards Atchison and Kansas City.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events