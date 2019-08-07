Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in critical condition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The name of the suspect who was shot in the officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Tuesday has not been released but the Missouri State Highway Patrol did release an update Wednesday about the suspect's condition.

According to the highway patrol, the suspect is listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect was taken to Mosaic Life Care Tuesday after authorities fired shots at the suspect.

The highway patrol says an investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Buchanan County Prosecutor for review and consideration of formal charges.

No other information has been released at this time.

