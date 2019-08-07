(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The name of the suspect who was shot in the officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Tuesday has not been released but the Missouri State Highway Patrol did release an update Wednesday about the suspect's condition.
According to the highway patrol, the suspect is listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect was taken to Mosaic Life Care Tuesday after authorities fired shots at the suspect.
RELATED STORY: Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
The highway patrol says an investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Buchanan County Prosecutor for review and consideration of formal charges.
No other information has been released at this time.
Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.
Related Content
- Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in critical condition
- Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting incident
- Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on I-35 near Cameron
- No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
- UPDATE: Man dies after officer-involved shooting
- No charges in officer-involved shooting
- Officers identified in officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph
- Weekend shooting victim in stable condition, no suspect in custody
- Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
- Suspect charged in shooting of Trenton Officer