Suspect wanted in deadly midtown shooting in custody

Police confirmed to KQ2 on Wednesday that Michael Hadden was taken into custody. No other details about his arrest have been released at this time.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 1:33 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2021 1:43 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 25-year-old St. Joseph woman is in custody, according to police.



Hadden was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Minda Miller. Miller was shot and critically wounded near 11th and Seneca on Feb. 23.

She died on Tuesday, according to police. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
