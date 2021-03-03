Suspect wanted in deadly midtown shooting in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 25-year-old St. Joseph woman is in custody, according to police.

Police confirmed to KQ2 on Wednesday that Michael Hadden was taken into custody. No other details about his arrest have been released at this time.

Hadden was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Minda Miller. Miller was shot and critically wounded near 11th and Seneca on Feb. 23.

She died on Tuesday, according to police. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.