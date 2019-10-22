Clear

Suspected drunk driver accused of going 110 mph with three kids in car

A St. Joseph man has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence while going 110 mph with three minors in the vehicle.

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence while going 110 mph with three minors in the vehicle.

Buchanan County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Justin W. Pike with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk in the first degree after he arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement, troopers pulled Pike over going 110 mph with three kids, ages 2, 4, and 10, in the car. He was caught by a trooper going north on I-29 at mile marker 50. 

The trooper suspected Pike had been drinking based on Pike's bloodshot eyes and smell coming from his breath, according to the probable cause statement.

Pike was placed under arrest after failing a field sobriety test. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Buchanan County court.

The nicest day of the next seven appears to be on Wednesday with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
