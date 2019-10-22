(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence while going 110 mph with three minors in the vehicle.
Buchanan County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Justin W. Pike with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk in the first degree after he arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Sunday.
According to a probable cause statement, troopers pulled Pike over going 110 mph with three kids, ages 2, 4, and 10, in the car. He was caught by a trooper going north on I-29 at mile marker 50.
The trooper suspected Pike had been drinking based on Pike's bloodshot eyes and smell coming from his breath, according to the probable cause statement.
Pike was placed under arrest after failing a field sobriety test. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Buchanan County court.
Related Content
- Suspected drunk driver accused of going 110 mph with three kids in car
- Police: Drunk driver going 100 mph had two kids in car
- Case comes to a close against suspected drunk driver accused in crash that killed Northwest student
- Drunk Driver Crashes into St. Joseph Bar
- Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase
- Trial begins for suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student after crashing into bar
- Police body cam footage shown in trial of suspected drunk driver who killed Maryville student
- Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary
- Maryville Bar to Reopen After Student was Killed by Drunk Driver
- Drunk Driving Fatality Results in Prison Sentence