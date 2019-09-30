(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department took three people into custody following an incident where armed suspects stole a vehicle and drove it to the South Belt Walmart.
According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the police department, officers responded to the area of 2500 S. 13th Street Monday morning on a report of a stolen vehicle involving armed suspects. Officers were given descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle that was stolen.
Later in the morning, just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, officers located the supsects' vehicle and suspects traveling through town. The suspects were eventually taken into custody in the parking lot of the South Belt Walmart in St. Joseph.
Three suspects were taken into custody for various charges related to the stolen vehicle.
No other information has been released at this time.
Related Content
- Suspects arrested after string of armed vehicle thefts
- Surveillance video captures string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Stonecrest area
- Woman Sought for Questioning in Vehicle Theft
- Annual crime report shows vehicle theft decreased in 2018
- Suspect charged in 2017 gas station armed robbery
- DWI Suspect Arrested After Police Say He Hit a Pedestrian, 2 Vehicles
- One person arrested after vehicle slams into parked car, home
- Nebraska Homicide Suspect Arrested in Platte County
- Building Damaged after Vehicle Crash
- Two Injured in Vehicle Accident