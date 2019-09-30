Clear

Suspects arrested after string of armed vehicle thefts

The St. Joseph Police Department took three people into custody following an incident where armed suspects stole a vehicle and drove it to the South Belt Walmart.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department took three people into custody following an incident where armed suspects stole a vehicle and drove it to the South Belt Walmart.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the police department, officers responded to the area of 2500 S. 13th Street Monday morning on a report of a stolen vehicle involving armed suspects. Officers were given descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle that was stolen.

Later in the morning, just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, officers located the supsects' vehicle and suspects traveling through town. The suspects were eventually taken into custody in the parking lot of the South Belt Walmart in St. Joseph.

Three suspects were taken into custody for various charges related to the stolen vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.

