(WESTON, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in Weston.

Authorities said the body of 60-year-old Timothy Darby was found at a home in the 600 block of Prospect Street around 1:59 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called out to the house for a report of a structure fire. Darby's body was found inside.

Investigators said they're talking to a person on interest but they do believe the fire is suspicious.