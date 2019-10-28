Tailgaters donate to area family in need at Arrowhead

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Tailgaters took the time to give back to a St. Joseph family in need just outside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Organizers with the Lot J Tailgate Crew said their tailgate parties draw people all over the country looking for the ultimate tailgating experience.

On this particular Sunday, amongst the music, fun and games were wristbands and koozies supporting the family of Whitney Wells.

Wells is in her 5th month battling DIPG, an extremely rare and incurable brain tumor. Her fight has caught the attention of many including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Millions watched Mahomes’ knee injury in the last Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos a week and a half ago. Friends and family of Wells, who happen to be part of the tailgate crew, noticed one of their light blue wristbands with the words "You Got This" in red lettering on Mahomes' arm.

"It caught our eye," Josh Wahba, Co-founder Lot J Tailgate Crew said. "We posted about it on our social media, it started to kinda go viral."

Wahba said his tailgate crew made koozies to sell along with the wristbands, with all proceeds from each sale going to help the family with medical bills.

Wahba said he hopes support from the MVP will help to raise more money for the family.

"Anything Mahomes does people are jumping on," Wahba said. "It’s really good to see it being exposed to that degree."

Friends of the family say they've made 1000 bracelets to be sold at the tailgate party for Sunday night's game, they also said they plan to sell more wristbands and koozies next week when the Chiefs take on the Vikings and on November 10 when the Chief head to Tennesee to take on the Titans.