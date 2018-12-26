Clear

Shoppers take advantage of after Christmas sales

December 26 is known to be the biggest day for gift returns and exchanges.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. JOSEPH, Mo. )-Shoppers had many reasons to head out to the stores the day after Christmas.

The rain didn't stop a few from heading to East Hills Shopping Center. Crowds have been steady but not too busy.

It's not just about making that exchange or return. Shoppers also are taking advantage of lower prices on Christmas decorations or items.

East Hills is now back to regular business hours. Stores like Gordmans and JCPenney will have some extended hours through New Year's.

