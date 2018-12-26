Shoppers take advantage of after Christmas sales

(St. JOSEPH, Mo. )-Shoppers had many reasons to head out to the stores the day after Christmas.

December 26 is known to be the biggest day for gift returns and exchanges.

The rain didn't stop a few from heading to East Hills Shopping Center. Crowds have been steady but not too busy.

It's not just about making that exchange or return. Shoppers also are taking advantage of lower prices on Christmas decorations or items.

East Hills is now back to regular business hours. Stores like Gordmans and JCPenney will have some extended hours through New Year's.