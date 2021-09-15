Tarkio man killed in two-vehicle accident

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Tarkio, Missouri man died following a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri, just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Scott Price, of Tarkio, and 20-year-old Icics Vandevere, of Rock Port, were eastbound on U.S. 136 in the eastern city limits of Rock Port. Price rear-ended Vandevere as she slowed down to turn into a private. Price then skidded off the south side of the road.

According to the patrol's crash report, Price was pronounced dead at Rock Port's practice football field.

Vandevere was taken to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska with minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.