Tarkio man killed in two-vehicle accident

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 7:07 PM

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Tarkio, Missouri man died following a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri, just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Scott Price, of Tarkio, and 20-year-old Icics Vandevere, of Rock Port, were eastbound on U.S. 136 in the eastern city limits of Rock Port. Price rear-ended Vandevere as she slowed down to turn into a private. Price then skidded off the south side of the road.

According to the patrol's crash report, Price was pronounced dead at Rock Port's practice football field. 

Vandevere was taken to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska with minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Seasonal temperatures will continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
