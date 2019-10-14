Clear

Tarkio woman seriously injured after van overturns in Atchison County

A Tarkio woman was seriously injured and another woman sustained minor injuries in a crash in Atchison County Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two people were inside a 2000 Dodge Caravan when the van slid off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on P Avenue just north of 300th and south of Fairfax.

The driver, Chelsea D. Count, 26, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle. Count was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers say.

An occupant, Samantha D. Driskell, 29, was seriously injured in the crash. She was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.

