Tax rate public hearing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph homeowners will get a chance to sound off today about a proposed tax levy for the upcoming school year.

The St. Joseph School District's board of education will hold a tax rate hearing Monday.

A finance committee is recommending the district up its property tax levy three cents, to $4.37.

This proposed increase comes after the assessed value of all taxable property in the district went up 2.4 percent to more than $1.1 billion.

The 3-cent jump would generate more than $50 million for the district in property tax revenues up from $47 million.

The hearing takes place Monday at 5:15 p.m. at district headquarters.