Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tax rate public hearing

A finance committee is recommending the district up its property tax levy three cents, to $4.37.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph homeowners will get a chance to sound off today about a proposed tax levy for the upcoming school year.

The St. Joseph School District's board of education will hold a tax rate hearing Monday.

A finance committee is recommending the district up its property tax levy three cents, to $4.37.

This proposed increase comes after the assessed value of all taxable property in the district went up 2.4 percent to more than $1.1 billion.

The 3-cent jump would generate more than $50 million for the district in property tax revenues up from $47 million.

The hearing takes place Monday at 5:15 p.m. at district headquarters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday. Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area today with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories